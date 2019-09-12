International Development News
Texas grand jury indicts man accused of killing 22 people at Texas Walmart -local media

Reuters El Paso
Updated: 12-09-2019 23:02 IST
A Texas grand jury on Thursday indicted a man accused of killing 22 people in a shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas in August who according to authorities said that he was targeting Mexicans, local media reported.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted on capital murder charges and will face the death penalty if he is convicted, El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said on Thursday, the El Paso Times reported.

