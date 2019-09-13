International Development News
Russia, Iran and Turkey to discuss Syria's Idlib at Monday summit - Kremlin

Moscow
Updated: 13-09-2019 19:04 IST
The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran will discuss the difficult situation in Syria's Idlib province when they meet in Ankara early next week for a summit, Yuri Ushakov, a senior Kremlin aide, said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are due to hold talks on Syria in Ankara on Monday.

Russia has asked Iran to refrain from any action that could jeopardise saving its troubled nuclear pact after Washington pulled out if it, Ushakov added.

