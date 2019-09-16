International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

REFILE-Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq - Baghdad statement

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 16-09-2019 17:11 IST
REFILE-Pompeo told Iraqi PM U.S. information affirms Saudi not attacked from Iraq - Baghdad statement

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the United States has information confirming Baghdad's denial that Iraqi territory was used to launch an attack on Saudi oil facilities, Iraq said on Monday.

"On his part, the U.S. Secretary of State said the information they have confirms the Iraqi government's statement that its territory was not used to carry out this attack," Abdul Mahdi's office said in a readout of a phone call between the two.

Also Read: More than ever, Mike Pompeo at helm of Trump foreign policy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019