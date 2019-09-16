Canadian police chief says arrested official had access to intelligence from allies

A top Canadian police officer charged with leaking secret information had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies, the head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.

"We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada," RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said in a statement.

The RCMP did not say to whom the information was leaked.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Dutch police officer kills two family members, self - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)