AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri's ED custody extended by 3 days by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money-laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Puri for three more days after the agency made a request in this regard.

Seeking his further remand, the ED stated that during a recent search at Puri's office, it got incriminating documents that provided crucial leads in the case. "Certain people linked to the case need to be confronted with him. From September 7 to 14, we have recovered voluminous documents from searches, which are very necessary to be confronted with Puri," the agency said.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal, appearing for Puri, opposed the ED application for further remand, stating that every time the agency brought some documents to seek remand of the accused and that he had already spent many days in its custody. Puri was arrested by the ED on September 4 and his custody was supposed to end on Monday.

The money-laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

