Russia's foreign ministry to summon acting N.Korean ambassador - RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 17-09-2019 19:32 IST
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it will summon North Korea's top diplomatic representative in Moscow following the detention of North Korean vessels by Russia in the Sea of Japan, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited Russia's FSB security service as saying.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
