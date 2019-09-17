Chhattisgarh man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his minor relative on several occasions. Fifth Additional District and Session Judge Subhra Pachouri on Monday convicted Manoj Kumar Chandane under IPC section 376 (rape), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, Additional Public Prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma told PTI.

The judge observed that in view of circumstances of the case and increasing incidents of sexual offences against minor girls, the accused deserves no leniency, Verma said. The girl, aged 14 at the time, was raped at her maternal grandfather's home in May, 2013. The accused again committed the crime in January, 2017. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after realising that he had also molested another woman in the family, Verma said.

A case was registered against Chandane on June 7, 2017, he added.

