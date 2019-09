A Dutch lawyer in a high-profile case against a group of men charged with a series of drug-related killings was shot dead in Amsterdam on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the victim was 44-year-old lawyer Derk Wiersum, who defended the crown witness in the ongoing case.

