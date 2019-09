Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may cancel his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly meeting this month if the United States fails to issue visas for him and the foreign minister in the next few hours, state media said on Wednesday.

"The visits will likely be canceled if their visas are not issued in the next few hours," the state news agency IRNA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)