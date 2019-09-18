Delhi court defers till Thursday hearing on Shivakumar's bail plea

A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday. Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

