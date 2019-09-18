HC pulls up man for filling PIL half-heartedly, dismisses plea on govt hospital

The Delhi High Court has pulled up a man for filing a PIL "half-heartedly" and without doing any homework while refusing to entertain his plea relating to appointment of medical superintendent at Hindu Rao Hospital here. The court said it appeared that this was not a public litigation and the documents, which are referred in the petition, are about office notings obtained without authority of law and cannot be looked into.

"Thus, it appears that this is not a public interest litigation at all and without any homework or any exact allegations or annexures to that effect, this writ petition has been preferred half-heartedly. It ought to be kept in mind by the petitioner who is appearing in person that before filing a public interest litigation, some homework has to be done," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said. The court refused to entertain the petition filed by one Ankit Gupta and dismissed it.

The petitioner has raised several grievances about the appointment of a competent medical superintendent at Hindu Rao Hospital, regarding the permanent recognition of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and the removal of chief accountant-cum-financial advisor. The court said looking into the affidavits of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Medical Council of India, it appears that the MCI had recommended the recognition of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and such recognition has duly been granted by the Central Government in December 2018.

The court noted that more than one inspection was conducted by the MCI, represented through advocate T Singhdev, at the college premises and the deficiencies which were pointed out by it have already been fulfilled. "It also appears from the facts that well qualified employees have been employed in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College, Delhi. The respondents further submitted that there are two Medical Superintendents appointed; one for Hindu Rao Hospital and another for Medical College, which is permissible, as per the rules and regulations," it said.

The court added that it appeared from the facts of the case that Additional Commissioner of Health has been appointed as a Chairman of the medical college which was purely an administrative post and there was no bar to such an appointment. The petition had sought direction to the authorities to appoint a competent Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

It had also sought direction to the authorities to fulfil the norms and rules prescribed by the MCI for obtaining permanent recognition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)