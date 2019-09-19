International Development News
EU sees no Brexit proposal deadline, but sees summit "milestone"

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Commission has no firm deadline for when Britain should make a formal proposal to break the deadlock over Brexit, but says it should be presented before a "milestone" EU summit on Oct. 17-18.

"If there are no precise dates being mentioned that is not a deadline because a deadline implies a precise date. In that case, as I have reiterated, every day counts," a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"We mentioned the European Council in October as a milestone in our calendar so in order to properly prepare a European Council the sooner we make progress the better, but I don't have a precise date to give you," she continued.

COUNTRY : Belgium
