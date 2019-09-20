China highly appreciates decision of Kiribati to re-establish ties

China's foreign ministry said it highly appreciates the decision of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati to re-establish ties with Beijing.

The island nation cut off its ties with Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China views as a wayward province, Taiwan said on Friday. It is the seventh country to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 2016.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular press briefing Friday.

