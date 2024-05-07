Australia Raises Concerns with China after Fighter Jet Incident

Australia has protested to Beijing through multiple channels that a Chinese fighter jet endangered an Australian navy helicopter with flares over international waters, the prime minister said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Saturday as the Australian air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart was enforcing UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea in international waters in the Yellow Sea, officials said Monday. There were no injuries or damage reported.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian public expected an explanation from China.

"We've just made it very clear to China that this is unprofessional and that it's unacceptable," Albanese told Nine Network television.

"We've made it very clear ... through all of our channels, at all measures at our disposal, including here publicly," Albanese said.

He said Beijing had yet to make any public comment on the incident.

"It's important that we speak out when events like this occur. It's important that we make clear our position, which has been done at the diplomatic levels, at government-to-government, but also defense-to-defense as well. And all of those avenues have been made clear. This issue, we have made public in order to be able to speak out very clearly and unequivocally that this behavior is unacceptable," the prime minister said.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said Monday that a Chinese Chengdu J-10 fighter jet released flares in the flight path of an Australian navy Seahawk helicopter deployed from the Hobart. He said the flares were 300 metres (986 feet) in front of the helicopter and 60 metres (197 feet) above it and the helicopter pilot had to "take evasive action in order to not be hit by those flares." "The consequence of being hit by the flares would have been significant," Marles said.

He said the Chinese interception was ''unsafe and unprofessional." "We will not be deterred from engaging in lawful activities and activities which are there to enforce U.N. sanctions in respect of North Korea," Marles added.

It was the most serious encounter between the two nations' forces since Australia accused the Chinese destroyer CNS Ningbo of injuring Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in Japanese waters in November. Australia said China disregarded a safety warning to keep away from the Australian frigate HMAS Toowoomba.

China maintains that encounter happened outside Japanese territorial waters and that the Chinese warship caused no harm.

During a visit to China earlier in November, Albanese invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Australia for the first time in a decade as bilateral relations have improved in recent years from unprecedented lows. He said Tuesday that Xi would not visit Australia this year.

But Albanese said he expected to have "some face-to-face engagement" with the Chinese leader when they both attend G20 and APEC summits late this year.

