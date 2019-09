Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday he had expressed support for Britain's participation into the Trans-Pacific Partnership in a meeting with Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss earlier in the day.

Nishimura also told reporters he thought free trade is important for the development of the world economy.

