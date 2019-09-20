Kerala HC quashes UAPA charges against Maoist leader

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in three cases against Maoist leader Roopesh, but said other cases against him would continue. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan ordered the quashing of charges citing undue delay on the part of the state government in granting sanction to prosecute him in the cases under the UAPA.

However, the court made it clear that offences charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act would continue against him. In his petition, Roopesh had said the sanction was not granted within the time-limit prescribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution Rules 2008.

The Maoist leader has been in judicial custody since July 27, 2016. He was arrested in 2016 in connection with the distribution of pamphlets of the banned organisation among tribals in some of their settlements in Kozhikode district.

