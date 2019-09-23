Anticipatory bail of six cancelled for producing fake documents in court

A court here has cancelled the anticipatory bail of six accused in separate cases and issued show cause notices to them under section 340 of the CrPC for allegedly submitting forged documents while filing their petitions. Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the court to take cognisance of the offence of perjury committed in its proceeding.

The District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori cancelled the anticipatory bail which they had managed to get using false documents. The court issued show cause notices to the accused, asking them to reply as to why action should not be taken against them under section 340 of the CrPC.

District government counsel Dushyant Tyagi told PTI that the proceedings have been started against the six applicants. The prosecutions had raised objections and requested that the bails be cancelled as the accused falsely claimed in their affidavits that they did not have a criminal history.

