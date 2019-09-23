Criminal complaint against Bihar Minister, three others

A complaint has been filed against Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma and three others for allegedly causing harm and criminal breach of trust. Laddu Sahni, chairman of the Block Fisheries Cooperative Society, filed the criminal complaint in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Suryakant Tiwary.

Muzaffarpur Mayor Suresh Kumar (Pappu), Municipal Commissioner Manesh Kumar Meena and councillor Gayatri Devi are three others named in the complaint by Sahni. According to the complaint, Sahni was carrying out pisciculture in a Brahmpura pond under a proper "bandobasti" with the district administration, when the minister, who is the local MLA, along with the three others, demanded Rs 2 lakh per year in ransom besides using abusive language.

They allegedly threatened to destroy the fish in the pond if he failed to give ransom. They destroyed the fish by poising it, Sahni alleged in the petition.

They allegedly called him on the inauguration of the renovation work of the pond and threatened him. The complainant has been lodged under Sections 34, 328, 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC.

The CJM posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)