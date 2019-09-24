Attacks on Iran will bring captivity and defeat for enemies, military official says

International Development News
Reuters Tehran
Updated: 24-09-2019 11:37 IST
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Enemies who try to attack Iran will face defeat, a senior Iranian military official said on Tuesday, after the United States, Saudi Arabia, and European powers accused the Islamic republic of carrying out an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"We have repeatedly told the enemy that if there is any violation toward this country, they will face the same action that took place with the American drone and the English tanker," Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

"The result of a violation toward this country will be captivity and defeat."

