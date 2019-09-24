International Development News
UK government may force short parliament recess for Conservative conference -Times

Reuters London
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:46 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's government is expected to table a motion on Wednesday paving the way for a short recess of parliament after it has been recalled to allow the Conservative Party conference to go ahead next week, The Times deputy political editor reported.

"Cabinet ministers are working on the assumption that it will pass and Tory conference will still go ahead," Steven Swinford said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, and the House of Commons speaker said parliament would sit on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
