UPDATE 1-Worker dies in "incident" at Tata Steel site in south Wales

Reuters Wales
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:21 IST
A worker died in an incident at the Tata Steel site at Port Talbot in South Wales on Wednesday, police and the company said.

"We have to report the sad news that a contractor colleague working at our Port Talbot site has died following an incident on the site today," Tata Steel Europe said on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. A full investigation has been launched."

South Wales Police said they had been called to the site shortly after 2 p.m, describing it as an isolated incident. "We are now liaising with the Health and Safety Executive," they added.

Neither Tata nor the police gave any details of what had happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
