International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pompeo says talks with North Korea not possible in September

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:17 IST
Pompeo says talks with North Korea not possible in September

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States has not been able to arrange working-level meetings with North Korea in September, but Washington is ready to meet and believes it is important to do so.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have stalled since a failed second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February.

Also Read: More than ever, Mike Pompeo at helm of Trump foreign policy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019