Muzaffarnagar: Gangster, four others acquitted in murder case due to lack of evidence

A special court here acquitted a gangster and his four associates accused of killing an undertrial prisoner in April 2015. Special Gangster Court Judge V K Pandey on Thursday acquitted the five accused, including gangster Shahrukh Pathan, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

According to the prosecution, undertrial prisoner Asif Zaeda was shot dead by Pathan and his associates at Muzaffarnagar railway station on April 17, 2015, when he was being brought back to Naini Central Jail, Allahabad, after a court hearing. The Government Railway Police had filed a charge sheet against the accused in the case. During trial, eyewitnesses turned hostile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)