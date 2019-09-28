US News Roundup: 'System is not broken' after 737 MAX crashes: review panel chair; Stormy Daniels settles lawsuit over arrest at Ohio strip club

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. CDC recommends against using vapes with marijuana ingredient

People should stop using e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), U.S. public health officials recommended on Friday as investigation on outbreak of lung illness linked to vaping deepens. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously warned on vaping, but its latest recommendation focused on THC products after nationwide data pointed to a large number of cases related to the use of the high-inducing component of marijuana.

U.S. judge blocks Trump rule on migrant child detention

A U.S. judge on Friday blocked a Trump administration rule that would have allowed indefinite detention of migrant families, saying it was inconsistent with a decades-old court settlement that governs conditions for migrant children in U.S. custody. The 1997 settlement agreement, which originated in 1985 with a complaint brought on behalf of 15-year-old Salvadoran immigrant Jenny L. Flores, set standards for humane treatment of children in detention and ordered their prompt release in most cases.

Trump signs into law stopgap U.S. federal funding through November 21

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a stopgap government funding bill into law to keep the government open through Nov. 21. The law averts a brutal government funding battle amid an impeachment inquiry into the president by the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Senator Feinstein seeks probe into EPA actions against California

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein on Friday called for a probe into whether politics instead of pollution was behind the Trump administration's threat this week to withhold more than $4 billion in federal transportation funding from California over claims of poor air quality. "I am concerned that California is being unfairly targeted," Feinstein, a Democrat who represents the state, said in her letter to Charles Sheehan, deputy inspector general of the EPA.

Stormy Daniels settles lawsuit over arrest at Ohio strip club

Porn star Stormy Daniels has settled a lawsuit against the city of Columbus, Ohio, for $450,000, receiving the payout after she charged that police arrested at a strip club in retaliation for her claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump. Columbus police arrested her during her performance at the Sirens Gentlemen's Club on a misdemeanor sex offense for touching three customers who were undercover vice detectives. The charge was dropped hours later.

'System is not broken' after 737 MAX crashes: review panel chair

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration process for certifying new airplanes is not broken but needs to be improved, the chair of an international panel of air-safety regulators, tasked to review Boeing Co's 737 Max, said on Friday. Speaking on the sidelines of an event at a New York City college, Christopher Hart, chair of the multi-agency panel, said there was no need to question the agency's overall way of certifying airplanes.

Democrats appeal for more witnesses to come forward about Trump-Ukraine matter

Democrats are urging people who might have more information about President Donald Trump's effort to persuade Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden to come forward as Trump struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal. A whistleblower report, released on Thursday, said Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about that conduct.

Washington governor urges state health board to ban some vaping products

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on Friday urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products, joining other states and the federal government in taking steps to reduce vaping amid a mysterious outbreak of deaths and illness. Inslee called his state's measures "a floor, not a ceiling," telling a news conference that more stringent rules could follow. U.S. health officials have linked vaping to 12 deaths and 805 cases of a mysterious respiratory illness.

Trump administration reverses course on worker safety rule involving beryllium

The Trump administration has scrapped plans to roll back safety rules protecting construction and shipyard workers from exposure to beryllium, a toxic, carcinogenic element found in abrasive powders often used to remove rust and paint from ship hulls. In a bulletin issued Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it will leave the protections in place for the construction and shipyard industries. The administration said it will develop a proposal to tailor the rule's requirements "more appropriately" for the two industries.

U.S. agents raid genetic testing labs, charge 35 in Medicare fraud probe

U.S. federal agents raided genetic testing laboratories, and 35 people were criminally charged in four states in a crackdown on genetic testing fraud that officials said on Friday caused $2.1 billion in losses to federal healthcare insurance programs. Officials at the Justice Department and Health and Human Services Department Office of the Inspector General said charges were filed in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Georgia in "one of the largest healthcare fraud schemes ever charged."

