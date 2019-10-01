Britain's Prince Harry to visit Malawi health centre

Britain's Prince Harry will on Tuesday visit a health centre in Malawi before leaving later in the day to join his family in Johannesburg, South Africa. Harry, his wife, Meghan, and their four-month-old son, Archie, have been in the region on their first official overseas tour, which has seen the Duke of Sussex visit four countries.

Malawi is the final leg of his solo journey on which he has also visited Botswana and Angola. On Tuesday, he will tour the Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi, as well as see a pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach program. Both the United States and Britain have supported, via this project, the introduction of solar-powered storage units to provide life-saving medicines where they are most needed.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work, but this trip marked his first visit to Malawi and Angola in an official capacity. He left Meghan and Archie in Cape Town, but they have since traveled on to Johannesburg, where Harry will rejoin them for a tour of a township.

Meghan has also been conducting solo engagements in South Africa. On Tuesday, she will hold a roundtable discussion with academics and students on challenges faced by young women in accessing higher education. The Duchess of Sussex has advocated for women's rights.

Later in the day, she will visit a school to learn about a charity that gets British aid funds for its work to tackle sexual violence in schools. On Wednesday, Harry and his family will tour a township in Johannesburg before meeting Nelson Mandela's widow, Graca Machel, attending a business reception and meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They will leave for London on Wednesday evening.

