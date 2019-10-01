International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over "Karachi affair" - judicial source

Reuters Paris
Updated: 01-10-2019 13:51 IST
Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over "Karachi affair" - judicial source

Image Credit: Wikipedia

France's former prime minister, Edouard Balladur, and an ex-defense minister will face trial over the so-called "Karachi affair", an inquiry related to alleged kickbacks in the mid-1990s submarine deal with Pakistan, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Balladur, who was prime minister between 1993 and 1995, and Francois Leotard will face trial in a special French court set for present and past members of government, the source said.

Also Read: Slovak Prime Minister Pellegrini survives no-confidence vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019