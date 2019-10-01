France's former prime minister, Edouard Balladur, and an ex-defense minister will face trial over the so-called "Karachi affair", an inquiry related to alleged kickbacks in the mid-1990s submarine deal with Pakistan, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

Balladur, who was prime minister between 1993 and 1995, and Francois Leotard will face trial in a special French court set for present and past members of government, the source said.

Also Read: Slovak Prime Minister Pellegrini survives no-confidence vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)