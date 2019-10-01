First Burundi refugees in Tanzania to return home as mass repatriation starts - official

Burundi agreed on Tuesday that a first group of its refugees in Tanzania would return home on Thursday as a mass repatriation planned by the two governments begins, a Burundian official told Reuters.

About 1,000 refugees are in the first group, Nestor Bimenyimana, the Burundi government's general manager for repatriation, said. He said the process is "voluntary".

The United Nations and rights groups have said they fear the governments may force the refugees to return home to a dangerous environment where they face political persecution. (Writing by Maggie Fick; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

Also Read: Cobham investors back takeover by U.S. private equity group Advent

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)