Three injured in violent incident at Finnish mall - police

Three people were injured in a violent incident at a shopping mall in the eastern Finnish city of Kuopio on Tuesday, police said. Officers used firearms and one person has been taken into custody, the police force said on its Twitter feed.

"According to current information, the incident in Kuopio occurred at the premises of the Savo vocational school located in the Herman shopping center," police added.

