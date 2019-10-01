DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 1

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1 ** HANOI - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith visits Vietnam (to Oct 3). ** STRASBOURG, France - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Strasbourg for the Council of Europe's 70th anniversary ceremonies and meets the Council's secretary general and the president of its Parliamentary Assembly.

** Armenia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as leaders meet in Armenia at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session. ** Armenia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Armenia (final day). MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana and Angola. (to Oct 02)

TALLINN - Albanian President Ilir Meta visits Estonia (final day). ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Rome for his first official visit to Italy.

ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte - 1430 GMT. MOSCOW - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visits Russia (to Oct 5). GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 59th year of independence.

CHINA - 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo in Moscow. ** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev holds a meeting with Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte.

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins give joint news conference after holding a meeting - 1445 GMT VATICAN, Vatican City - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Pope Francis on the sidelines of a symposium at the Vatican ROME - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio.

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Netherlands, for bilateral talks in Berlin. - 1030 GMT GUINEA – 61st anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 ** HAVANA - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Cuba (to Oct 4). ** JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari visits South Africa - 0800 GMT

DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4 ** OHRID, North Macedonia - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Macedonia. ** GREECE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Greece.

HANOI - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Vietnam. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ATHENS - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. GLOBAL - World teachers' day. SAN FRANCISCO – 8th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 JAKARTA - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during a 5-day trip to Asia.

MOSCOW - 13th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a 5-day trip to Asia.

NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11). GLOBAL - World post day.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence. RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13).

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13).

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

Poland - Polish Senate election. Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty.

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4).

LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 ** SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26).

