Gujarat jail official faces Thane court's ire

An official of Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad was pulled up by a court here on Tuesday for failing to produce three accused in a drug case on three occasions. District judge H M Patwardhan had asked the city police to produce superintendent M K Nayak of the Sabarmati jail.

The court was hearing a case related to an ephedrine manufacturing and smuggling racket, in which former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni and alleged drug trade kingpin Vicky Goswami are among the wanted accused. Special prosecutor Shishir Hirey said the court, which is going to frame charges, had ordered the Sabarmati jail authorities to produce accused Kishore Rathod, Mama Kachia and Manoj Jain.

The trio are lodged in Gujarat jail in connection with some other cases. However, as Nayak failed to produce them thrice, the Thane judge ordered the Vartak Nagar police in the city to bring him and produce before it on Tuesday.

Hiray said the court warned the jail superintendent that he could face action for contempt of court, and directed him to produce the three accused on October 3. According to Hiray, Jain was thrice released on bail by the Gujarat authorities though he is an accused in the drug case here.

