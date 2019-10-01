Finland school attacker attacked fellow students with sword -police

A student attacked his fellow students at a vocational school in eastern Finland with a sword, Finnish police said, adding it was too early to comment on the attacker's motive.

One woman died and ten people were injured in the attack. The wounded included a police officer and the attacker, who was seriously hurt when police opened fire to stop him, police told a news conference in Kuopio where the attack took place earlier on Tuesday.

