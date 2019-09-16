Dreaded dacoit, aide killed in encounter with police in MP

A 40-year-old dreaded dacoit, who was wanted in connection with several killings and robberies, and his accomplice were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday. The gun-battle took place in Ledri forest late Sunday night when the police got a tip-off about their presence in the area, located around 65 km from here, they said.

When the police closed-in on Babli Kol, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, and his aide Lovelace (32), who also carried a bounty of Rs 1.8 lakh, and asked them to surrender, they started firing at the security personnel. This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides, Inspector General of Police, Rewa, Chanchal Shekhar told reporters.

When the guns fell silent, the police found bodies of Kol and his aide at the spot, he said. Kol was involved in several killings and dacoities and his accomplice was also wanted in connection with various offenses, the official said.

The police were trying to nab Kol since sometime after he kidnapped a farmer from Harseat village here for ransom around two weeks ago, he said, adding that special teams were formed to trace him.

