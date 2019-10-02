IAF personnel killing: Hearing adjourned, Yasin Malik to be presented through video-conferencing

A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the case of killing of four IAF personnel in 1990 after Tihair Jail authorities expressed their inability to present main accused JKLF chief Yasin Malik in court due to security reasons. They posted the matter for October 23. Malik would now be presented before the court only on video-conferencing and through it his examination would also be conducted.

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court adjourned the hearing and gave the next date of hearing on October 23, lawyers said. Malik was to present before the court on Tuesday but the jail authorities expressed their inability to present him in court due to security reasons, they said.

Malik who heads the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is accused of being involved in the killing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Kashmir. On January 25, 1990, four IAF employees including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were killed by JKLF terrorists. Malik was chargesheeted by the CBI before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in the case.

Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

