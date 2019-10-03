UPDATE 1-Chicago teachers to go on strike on Oct. 17 if no deal is reached

Chicago teachers will go on strike against the third-largest U.S. public school district on Oct. 17 if their protracted labor negotiations with the city do not result in a new contract, the teachers' union said on Wednesday. The Chicago Teachers Union announced a "unified strike date" with the labor group that represents Chicago Park District workers and the union representing school security guards, janitors and special education aides, which will also go on strike on Oct. 17.

Jesse Sharkey, the Chicago Teachers Union President, said during an event announcing the strike date that the union intends to continue to bargain in good faith and that a strike will be the "last resort." "I want no one in Chicago to doubt our resolve. We mean to improve the conditions in our schools," he said as he was flanked by dozens of school personnel.

The three unions represent nearly 35,000 public employees in Chicago, according to local media, and a strike of three labor unions at the same time could cause major political and policy problems for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in April. Last week, 94% of some 25,000 dues-paying members of the Chicago Teachers Union voted to give their leaders the discretion to set a date for a strike, which would be the third by Chicago teachers since 2011.

