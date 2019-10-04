International Development News
Development News Edition
Police open fire on protesters in central Baghdad - Reuters witness

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 17:33 IST
Iraqi police opened fire on protesters in central Baghdad on Friday as hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the government, shooting and critically wounding at least one person, a Reuters witness said.

Police snipers had taken positions on rooftops and fired single shots at protesters as they gathered, hitting one of them in the neck. (Reporting By Reuters TV; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

