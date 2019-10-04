No hypothesis ruled out on Paris police HQ attacker's motives

Investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis about the possible motives of the man who killed four people in a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters, Paris police chief Didier Lallement told reporters on Friday.

A 45-year-old IT assistant killed three police officers and one administrative worker on Thursday before being shot dead by an officer.

French media have reported that the attacker converted to Islam 18 months ago, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

