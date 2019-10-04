International Development News
Updated: 04-10-2019 21:10 IST
EU to push G20 on global response to Facebook's Libra, warns of trade risks to growth -document

European Union finance ministers will tell their counterparts at a G20 meeting on Oct. 17-18 that a global regulatory response is needed to virtual currencies such as Facebook's Libra, an EU document said.

The ministers, who will formally approve the text next week, are also calling on G20 partners to reform their taxation of digital companies in 2020 and to urgently address trade tensions that "put global growth at risk," the document said.

