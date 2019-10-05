J-K: Crime branch files charge sheet in minor's abduction and rape case

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against a man for his alleged involvement in abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Reasi district, according to an official. The minor, belonging to Katra town, was brought back from Delhi on July 23 by a special investigation team (SIT) after it nabbed the accused, Naimuddin Ansari of Bihar, after a long search, a crime branch spokesman said.

He said an FIR was lodged last year at the Katra Police Station regarding abduction of the minor and later the case was transferred to the crime branch. After taking over the case on February 14, an SIT was constituted and after a series of raids, the accused was arrested and the girl rescued, the spokesman said.

He said the charge sheet against the accused was filed in a court here. The girl was handed over to her legal heirs after her rescue, the spokesman said.

