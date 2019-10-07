Delhi court grants Rs 35 lakh to doctor who suffered disability of legs in road accident

A doctor who suffered permanent disability of legs after being hit by a car has been awarded over Rs 35 lakh by Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). Manish Singh, a Malka Ganj resident, was walking towards Mukherjee Nagar here when he was hit by a rashly driven car, leaving him severely injured.

The 30-year old MBBS doctor, who was pursuing Masters in Anesthesiology from Hindu Rao Hospital, had suffered permanent disability of the limbs after the accident on March 20, 2016. MACT Presiding Officer S S Malhotra asked the United India Insurance to pay the compensation of Rs 35.16 lakh to Kumar for mental and physical shock, loss of amenities and loss of income suffered by him.

It also compensated Singh for expenses incurred for an attendant and for buying a wheel chair. In its recent order, the tribunal noted however that the disability suffered by Singh cannot be treated as a functional disability, as he can do all his professional work while sitting.

It granted Singh Rs 3 lakh towards loss of future earning noting that his permanent disability may lead to certain difficulties at the time of his retirement.

