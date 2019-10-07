Kremlin: Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved

Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Monday, as the United States announced it was pulling troops from northeast Syria.

Peskov told reporters that Moscow was aware that Turkey shared Russia's position on Syria's territorial integrity. "We hope that our Turkish colleagues would stick to this position in all situations," Peskov said.

Peskov reiterated Moscow's stance that all foreign military forces 'with illegal presence' should leave Syria.

