UPDATE 1-Swedish police says 'suspicious object' at Iraqi embassy is harmless

Reuters Stockholm
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:09 IST
UPDATE 1-Swedish police says 'suspicious object' at Iraqi embassy is harmless

A suspicious object found outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm was not harmful, Swedish police said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, an area outside the embassy was cordoned-off after a person made verbal threats and the object was found, police said. The person was arrested for making "aggregated unlawful threats" and remains in custody, they added. Police said the area outside the embassy was no longer cordoned-off, with traffic flowing normally again.

