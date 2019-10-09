International Development News
EU's Oettinger says British Brexit proposal "not satisfactory"

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:29 IST
EU's Oettinger says British Brexit proposal "not satisfactory"

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union executive agreed on Wednesday with the assessment of the bloc's Brexit negotiator that the latest British offer did "not represent a satisfactory solution", the bloc's top budget official, Guenther Oettinger, said.

Oettinger is a member of the bloc's executive European Commission and spoke after the body was briefed by the EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Brexit.

COUNTRY : Belgium
