Chinese trade officials to complete Washington consultation agenda - Global Times editor

China's trade delegation in the United States plans to complete its scheduled consultation agenda and leave Washington on Friday night, the editor of China's state-run Global Times said.

"Some reports said Chinese delegation will cut short its stay in Washington. But based on what I know, the delegation ... will complete the scheduled consultation agenda," Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter.

The negotiators met for a second day on Tuesday to prepare for the first ministerial-level meetings in more than two months on Thursday and Friday.

