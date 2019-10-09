International Development News
Chinese trade officials to complete Washington consultation agenda - Global Times editor

Updated: 09-10-2019 16:29 IST
China's trade delegation in the United States plans to complete its scheduled consultation agenda and leave Washington on Friday night, the editor of China's state-run Global Times said.

"Some reports said Chinese delegation will cut short its stay in Washington. But based on what I know, the delegation ... will complete the scheduled consultation agenda," Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter.

The negotiators met for a second day on Tuesday to prepare for the first ministerial-level meetings in more than two months on Thursday and Friday.

