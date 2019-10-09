International Development News
France's Macron met spokeswoman of Kurdish-led Syria SDF forces

Reuters Paris
Updated: 09-10-2019 17:13 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron met on Tuesday with Jihane Ahmed, the spokeswoman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to express France's solidarity with them in their fight against Islamic State in the region, said Macron's office. The meeting was also an opportunity to reiterate that France remains "very worried" about the prospect of a Turkish military operation in Syria, added Macron's office on Wednesday.

Turkey says it is ready to advance into northeast Syria now that the United States has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria frontier in an abrupt policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump widely criticised in Washington as a betrayal of America's allies, the Kurds.

COUNTRY : France
