The crown prince of Abu Dhabi held talks on military and defence cooperation with a senior UK defence official in Abu Dhabi, his official Twitter account said on Wednesday.

The talks between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is also deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, and the UK Ministry of defence's senior adviser on the Middle East, come at a time of heightened tensions with Iran.

