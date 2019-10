Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on Wednesday said he had summoned the Turkish ambassador after Ankara launched a military incursion into Syria, he said in a statement.

"The Netherlands condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria," Blok said in a statement. "We call on Turkey not to continue on the path they are going down."

