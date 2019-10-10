International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

As EU candidate, Turkey must align with EU foreign policy -Commission

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:11 IST
As EU candidate, Turkey must align with EU foreign policy -Commission

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey must consider that its bid to join the European Union requires it to adhere to EU foreign policy, the bloc's executive Commission said on Thursday, again rejecting Ankara's military operation in northern Syria.

"Joining the European Union requires all candidates to align themselves with the European Union foreign policy ... in that context if Turkey is serious about its ambitions (to join the bloc), that is the path it must follow," a Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Turkey is an EU candidate country.

Also Read: Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to jointly launch English channel for confronting 'Islamophobia'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019