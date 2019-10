Johnson & Johnson:

* JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER DOES NOT CONTAIN ASBESTOS AND WAS NOT THE CAUSE OF CALIFORNIA PLAINTIFF’S DISEASE - J&J SPOKESMAN

* J&J SPOKESMAN ON VERDICT OF CALIFORNIA JURY IN TALC CANCER RETRIAL SAYS "THIS IS THE SEVENTH JURY THAT HAS FOUND IN FAVOR OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON" Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)