Aircel-Maxis case: HC seeks response of Chidambaram, son on ED's plea challenging anticipatory bail

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case. Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to Chidambaram and Karti in the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29. Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
