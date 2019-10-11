Daiichi-Ranbaxy case: Radha Soami chief, family claim in HC don't owe money to Singh brothers

Head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members approached the Delhi High Court Friday saying they do not owe any money to RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd, promoted by Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The Dhillons filed the application following the court's direction to deposit the amount owed to RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd in connection with the execution of Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award won by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo against former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories -- Malvinder and Shivinder.

Dhillons told the court that RHC Holding has made false claims that they owe money to the company. Justice J R Midha sought response of RHC Holding, the Singh brothers who are the followers of the RSSB sect and Daiichi on the plea of Dhillons.

The development in the high court came on a day the Singh brothers were produced before a trial court after being arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in an alleged fraud case. They were remanded to four days police custody. The court, in its September order, said the amount which has 55 garnishees, including Dhillon family, owe to RHC Holdings should be deposited with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court within 30 days.

A garnishee order is issued against a third party for the recovery of debt or dues. The garnishees who have filed the applications stating that they don't owe any money to RHC include RSSB chief's wife Shabnam Dhillon, sons Gurkirat Singh and Gurpreet Singh and daughter-in-law Nayan Tara Dhillon, Fortis FLT Lt. Rajan Dhall Charitable Trust and various companies.

The court directed them to file affidavits on their dealings with Malvinder, RHC Holdings, Oscar Investments Ltd and related companies within two weeks. It also directed Malvinder, RHC Holdings and Oscar Investments Ltd to file additional affidavits to disclose their claims and dealings with the garnishees and also the amount due to them.

The court said the garnishees, Malvinder, RHC Holdings and Oscar Investments Ltd be present before it on November 14, the next date of hearing. In its September 27 order, the court had directed the judgement debtors, including Singh brothers, to deposit the title deeds of all their immovable properties, original share certificates held by them with the registrar general of the high court within 30 days and asked them not to dispose of or alienate with the possession of their assets till the next date of hearing on November 14.

It had said that if any party disputes the claim of RHC Holdings or other judgment debtors, they should file an affidavit to place on record the contention. The court also directed that the "55 parties shall not dispose of, alienate, encumber either directly or indirectly or otherwise part with the possession of any assets to the tune of the amount mentioned in the affidavit of July 30, 2019 except in the ordinary course of business such as payment of salary and statutory dues till the next date of hearing".

The 55 garnishees parties also include RSSB's associate companies, former Religare Enterprises chief Sunil Godhwani and his brother Sanjay Godhwani. The court had earlier restrained the Singh brothers and others from selling or transferring their shares or any movable or immovable property. The brothers had disclosed their assets to the court in sealed covers in December 2016 and March 2017 during the pendency of Daiichi's plea seeking enforcement of the 2016 arbitral award passed by a Singapore tribunal against them.

A tribunal in Singapore had passed the award in favour of Daiichi holding that the Singh brothers had concealed information that the Indian company was facing probe by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice, while selling its shares in it. The high court had on January 31, 2018 upheld the international arbitral award passed in favour of Daiichi and paved the way for enforcement of the 2016 tribunal award against the brothers who had sold their shares in Ranbaxy to Daiichi in 2008 for Rs 9,576.1 crore. Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd had later acquired the company from Daiichi.

Daiichi had moved the high court seeking direction to the brothers to take steps towards paying its Rs 3,500 crore arbitration award, including depositing the amount. It had also urged the court to attach their assets, which may be used to recover the award. On February 16 last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed Singh brothers' appeal against the high court verdict upholding the international arbitral award, saying it was not inclined to interfere with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)